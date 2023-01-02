Ukraine claims over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed in war so far

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ukraine claims that over 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war so far.

Kyiv says up until 2 January, 107,440 of Moscow’s soldiers have been killed, while 3,031 enemy tanks have been destroyed.

While Kyiv and Moscow do not tend to release figures for casualties, in early December, a senior Ukrainian official said that up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the start of the war.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said between 10,000 and 13,000 troops had died – however, these figures were not confirmed by the Ukrainian military.

In Other Developments

* Ukraine said on Monday it had shot down all Russian drones in a massive wave of attacks, after Moscow launched an unprecedented third straight night of air strikes against civilian targets, intensifying its air war for the New Year holiday.

FIGHTING

* Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed 22 air objects above Kyiv early on Monday, its military administration said.

* The strikes knocked out some power and heating, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. Earlier one person was wounded by debris from a destroyed drone.

* The regional military command in Ukraine’s east said air defence systems destroyed nine Iranian-made drones over the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

* There were reports of mass casualties of soldiers housed in a dormitory alongside ammunition at a former vocational school in Makiivka, in Russian-occupied east Ukraine. Kyiv and Russian nationalist bloggers said hundreds of Russian troops died. Russian-installed officials spoke of high casualties without giving a number.

PUTIN ADDRESS

* Russian President Vladimir Putin devoted his annual New Year’s address to rallying the Russian people behind his troops fighting in Ukraine and pledging victory over Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” and a West supposedly intent on “destroying Russia”.

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said victory for Russia over Ukraine was “inevitable” as he hailed Russian soldiers’ heroism in a New Year’s video message.

ZELENSKIY ADDRESS

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a New Year message that his only wish for all Ukrainians for 2023 was victory and resolved to stay the course while the country fights for it.

* “This year has struck our hearts. We’ve cried out all the tears. We’ve shouted all the prayers,” Zelenskiy said.

“We fight and will continue to fight. For the sake of the key word: ‘victory’.”

DIPLOMACY

* France will stand by Ukraine until its victory, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a New Year’s Eve speech. “In the year that is starting, we will stand by you without fail,” he said.

* Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met separately on Saturday with representatives of Russia and Ukraine ahead of his inauguration and called for an end to the war between the two countries.

QUOTE

* “It is a huge tragedy. It is a huge tragedy that cannot ever be forgiven. That is why the New Year is sad,” said Ukrainian soldier, Pavlo Pryzhehodskiy, 27, who had lost 12 of his comrades in a single night of fighting.

* “The main thing is the fate of Russia. Defence of the fatherland is our sacred duty to our ancestors and descendants. Moral, historical righteousness is on our side,” Putin said in a New Year’s Eve speech.

