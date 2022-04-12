Ukraine: Close to 5 million children displaced from their homes, UN says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Nations’ Children’s Agency said that 4.8 million Ukrainian children have fled their homes following the invasion by Russia. Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF’s emergency programs director, described as “quite incredible” the fact that two-thirds of all the country’s children were forced to leave their homes, adding that it is something he hadn’t before seen happen so quickly in 31 years of humanitarian work.

“They have been forced to leave everything behind — their homes, their schools and, often, their family members,” he told the UN Security Council. “I have heard stories of the desperate steps parents are taking to get their children to safety, and children saddened that they are unable to get back to school.”

The agency said it has also verified the deaths of 142 children, though the number is almost certainly much higher.

The Guardian reported this morning that Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, claimed Russia has taken more than 121,000 children out of Ukraine and reportedly drafted a bill to simplify and accelerate adoption procedures for orphans and even those who have parents and other relatives.

via The Guardian