Ukraine confirms Russia’s ‘full-scale invasion’￼

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.

This declaration came through twitter by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what appeared to be the start of war in Europe over Russia’s demands for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion.