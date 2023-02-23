Ukraine imposes 50-year sanctions on Russian financial sector

Reading Time: 4 minutes

KYIV, Feb 23 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s parliament imposed sweeping 50-year sanctions on Thursday on Russian financial institutions including the central bank, all commercial banks, investment funds, insurers and other enterprises.

The sanctions are part of moves by Kyiv to maintain financial pressure on Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year.

“It is a complete block on financial institutions of the Russian Federation accessing markets and assets in Ukraine. A complete block,” Andriy Pyshniy, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, said on Facebook.

“We should weaken it with all available means. It is the financial sector which is a strategic ‘donor’ of this war.”

An overwhelming majority of 325 deputies voted to support the measures, intended to be in place for half a century.

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the sectoral sanctions would affect hundreds of banks and tens of thousands of financial institutions registered in Russia.

The measures include a ban on transactions with assets owned by the Russian Federation’s financial institutions, a ban on establishing business relations and a ban on transactions and investments in Russian financial institutions, Svyrydenko said.

Ukraine had already imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials and businessmen, barred people linked to Russia from owning land and participating in state privatisation, banned public purchases of Russian goods and some services, and suspended the transfer of technologies to people linked to Russia.

Ukraine is also urging its Western partners to impose more sanctions on Moscow, including taking steps that target Russia’s nuclear sector.

In Other Developments

Ukraine said its forces had repelled Russian assaults along the length of the front line on Thursday on the eve of the war’s anniversary, as President Vladimir Putin, empty-handed after a bloody winter offensive, talked up Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

DIPLOMACY

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stepped up calls on Thursday for increased financing support to Ukraine to help it battle the year-old Russian invasion as the United States readies an additional $10 billion in economic assistance in coming weeks.

* Moldova dismissed an accusation by Russia’s defence ministry on Thursday that Ukraine planned to invade the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria after staging a false flag operation, and called for calm.

* U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Russia’s invasion as a violation of the founding U.N. Charter and international law and called out Moscow’s threats about possible use of nuclear weapons, saying: “It is high time to step back from the brink.”

* China’s effort to cast itself as a peacemaker on Ukraine reflects an aim to burnish its image rather than a change of stance, Western diplomats and analysts said, as it seeks to establish itself as a leader of a new multipolar world order.

FIGHTING

* President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would pay increased attention to boosting its nuclear forces by deploying a much delayed new intercontinental ballistic missile, rolling out hypersonic missiles and adding new nuclear submarines.

* Russia is intensifying hostilities in Ukraine a year after its invasion in a deliberate attempt to deplete Ukrainian forces, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday.

* Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force, said on Thursday that much-needed ammunition for his troops had been dispatched, after a public row in which he accused the military leadership of treason.

* A Russian SU-25 fighter plane crashed on Thursday in Russia’s Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine and the pilot was killed, the Russian defence ministry said. The cause of the crash was a “technical malfunction”, according to preliminary information, the TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying.

* Russian prosecutors said they were proceeding with a case against exiled science fiction writer Dmitry Glukhovsky, accused of publishing “false information” about Russian atrocities in the war.

