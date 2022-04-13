Ukraine investigating over 6,000 alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 6,000 alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine are under investigation, Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office has said.

A total of 6,261 cases have been reported and 191 children have been confirmed to have been killed, the office added.

Russia says the West is gripped by discriminatory anti-Russian paranoia and says Western media have provided an excessively partial narrative of the war in Ukraine that largely ignores Russia’s concerns about the enlargement of NATO and the persecution of Russian speakers.