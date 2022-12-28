Ukraine peace proposal must accept annexation of four Russian-occupied regions – Kremlin

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Any peace proposals to end the war in Ukraine must accept the “new reality” of four Russian-occupied regions, the Kremlin has said.

Russia claimed the annexation of the regions – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – on 30 September, though fighting continues.

The annexation followed referendums widely described as a “sham” by Ukraine and Western countries.

Reports had suggested those in the regions were being forced to vote, and were unable to leave the areas until the so-called referendum was complete.

It is worth noting that Russia does not fully control any of the four regions.

Parts of Kherson, including the city of Kherson and areas around the Dnipro River, were reclaimed by Ukraine in November after a Russian withdrawal.

In Other Developments

FIGHTING

* Russia fired 33 missiles from multiple rocket launchers at civilian targets in Kherson in the 24 hours to early Wednesday, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

* Air raid sirens sounded across the country and Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.

* Fighting was particularly intense around the strategic eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province and Svatove, further north in Luhansk province, Britain’s defence ministry said.

* Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said fighting had intensified with Russia deploying armoured vehicles and tanks.

OIL PRICE CAP

* Russia announced it would ban oil sales to countries that abide by a price cap imposed this month by the West.

* Moscow did not consult with OPEC+ on its response to the price cap, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, stating that it was Russia’s sovereign right to respond as it sees fit to such “illegal measures”.

DIPLOMACY

* The Kremlin said peace proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine must take into account what it called “the new reality” of four Ukrainian regions having joined Russia.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations and he blamed Ukraine and its Western allies for failing to engage in talks.

QUOTES

“We will continue preparing the armed forces and Ukraine’s security for next year. This will be a decisive year. We understand the risks of winter. We understand what needs to be done in the spring,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

