Ukraine says at least three killed, six wounded in Russian shelling in east of country

Reading Time: 3 minutes

KYIV, April 2 (Reuters) – At least three civilians were killed and six wounded in Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine on Sunday morning, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Kostiantynivka, home to about 70,000 people before the war, is just 20 km (12.5 miles) west of Bakhmut, the epicentre of fighting for at least eight months as Russian forces try to capture the city.

“Russians have carried out massive shelling of the town of Kostiantynivka,” Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, said on the Telegram messaging app.

A photos published by Yermak showed the partial destruction of buildings and craters from explosions.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the photos and the number of casualties.

In Other Developments

* Ukraine furiously criticised Russia taking charge of the U.N. Security Council with President Vladimir Putin accused of war crimes. His Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, called the move “absurd and destructive”.

WAR, ECONOMY

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu promised to boost munitions supplies to Russian forces in Ukraine during a visit to the headquarters of Moscow’s troops fighting in the country, according to footage published by the Defence Ministry on Saturday.

* A top Ukrainian cleric from a church with alleged Moscow ties was sentenced to house arrest on Saturday after a hearing into whether he glorified invading Russian forces and stoked religious divisions, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church said.

* Proposals to stop Russian companies from sending liquefied natural gas to European Union nations were welcomed by EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson on Saturday.

SPORTS, DIPLOMACY

* The Wall Street Journal on Saturday demanded the immediate release of Moscow-based correspondent Evan Gershkovich, arrested by Russia’s FSB security service on suspicion of spying. The newspaper called the arrest “a vicious affront to a free press”.

* The war has claimed the lives of 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities, Ukraine’s sports minister, Vadym Huttsait, said on Saturday. He said no athletes from Russia should be allowed at the Olympics or other sports competitions.

* The International Olympic Committee criticized Ukraine’s decision not to allow Ukrainian athletes to take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics if they have to compete against Russians, saying on Saturday this will hurt only Ukrainian sport and its athletes.

* Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina said the grasscourt Grand Slam was right to reverse its ban on Russian and Belarusian players, allowing them to compete this year as “neutral” athletes.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first