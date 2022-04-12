Ukraine says Russia holding many civilians in prisons – deputy PM

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister on Monday accused Russia of holding civilians, including journalists, activists and elected officials, in prisons on Russian territory.

“We have many priests, journalists, activists, mayors, and in general civilians who are in prisons, not, for example, even on the territory of Ukraine, but in (the) Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov (regions of Russia)… They are forcibly held” there, Iryna Vereshchuk said in televised comments.

Meanwhile, Ukraine recovered the bodies of seven people buried in the rubble of two destroyed high-rise housing blocks in the town of Borodyanka near Kyiv on Monday, the state emergencies service said.

More than two hundred rescue workers have been scrambling to find missing residents since Ukraine retook the city west of Kyiv after Russian troops began pulling back from the region late last month.

The recovered bodies pushed the total death toll there to 19 people found in the rubble, the state emergencies service said in a statement.

via Reuters