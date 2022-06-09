Ukraine’s president warns world on the brink of a “terrible food crisis”,

Reading Time: 2 minutes

KYIV, June 9 (Reuters) – Millions of people could starve because of Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Zelenskiy said in a televised statement the world was on the brink of a “terrible food crisis”, with Ukraine unable to export large amounts of wheat, corn, oil and other products that had played a “stabilising role in the global market”.

“This means that, unfortunately, there may be a physical shortage of products in dozens of countries around the world. Millions of people may starve if the Russian blockade of the Black Sea continues,” he said.

Russia has seized large parts of Ukraine’s coast in nearly 15 weeks of war and its warships control the Black and Azov Seas, blocking Ukraine’s farm exports and driving up the cost of grain.

Ukraine and the West accuse Moscow of weaponising food supplies. Russia says Ukrainian mines laid at sea and international sanctions on Moscow are to blame.

Blaming Russia for the blockade, Zelenskiy said that “while we are looking for ways to protect freedom, another person is destroying it. Another person continues to blackmail the world with hunger.”

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24. Moscow calls its action a special military operation.

Volumes have since fallen to about 1 million tonnes as Ukraine, which used to export most of its goods through seaports, has been forced to transport grain by train via its western border or via its small Danube river ports.

Russian forces have increased their efforts to advance to the south of the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine, likely wanting to secure further options in the region, a British military update said on Thursday.

“Russia’s progress on the Izium axis had remained stalled since April, after Ukrainian forces made good use of the terrain to slow Russia’s advance,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence said.

“Russia likely seeks to regain momentum in this area in order to put further pressure on Sieverodonetsk, and to give it the option of advancing deeper into the Donetsk Oblast.”

Photo – Local man on a tractor works behind remains of a shell in a field near Kharkiv, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV