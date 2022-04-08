Ukraine’s recently sown spring crops set for improved weather -forecasters

Reading Time: 2 minutes

April 8 (Reuters) – Ukrainian weather forecasters expect a significant improvement soon in weather conditions for the development of recently sown spring crops, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Friday.

Ukraine is a major global grain grower and exporter but analysts have said a lack of moisture could affect the grain yield this year.

“Low air temperatures are not predicted during forthcoming period and the temperature regime will be favourable for the full development of spring grains and oilseeds,” APK-Inform quoted Ukrainian state weather forecasters as saying.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday almost all regions had started 2022 grain sowing and the sowing area could be 20% less than in 2021. He gave no exact forecast.

The agriculture ministry said on Friday farmers had sown 550,800 hectares of barley, 113,500 hectares of spring wheat and 108,100 hectares of other cereals as of March 7.

They also sowed 55,200 hectares of sugar beet, 108,100 hectares of sunflower and 14,100 hectares of soybeans.

The ministry said the 2022 spring sowing area could decrease to 13.65 million hectares from 16.92 million in 2021.

APK-Inform this month forecast that Ukraine’s 2022 grain harvest could fall 54.6% to 38.9 million tonnes due to a decrease in the sowing area caused by Russia’s invasion.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by David Evans)