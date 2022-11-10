UPDATED: Ukrainian forces advance in south, capture 12 settlements – army chief

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KYIV, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Ukrainian forces have advanced seven km (4.3 miles)in two directions in the south and captured 12 new settlements in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Thursday.

“We can’t yet confirm or deny the information of the so-called withdrawal of Russian occupation troops from Kherson. We continue to conduct the offensive operation in line with our plan,” he wrote in a post on Telegram.

Ukrainian troops claimed on Thursday to have recaptured the town of Snihurivka in southern Mykolaiv region from Russian forces, speaking in video footage published on social media and by Ukrainian national television.

The footage could not immediately be verified by Reuters and there was no immediate confirmation of the town’s recapture from Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, a day after Russia ordered its forces to from the area.

“Today on Nov. 10, Snihurivka was liberated by the forces of the 131st Separate Intelligence Battalion. Glory to Ukraine!” a soldier shouted as civilians clapped and cheered.

Fog hung over the settlement in the background as the soldier stood in a group of heavily armed troops, one of whom was holding up the Ukrainian flag on a military infantry vehicle.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first