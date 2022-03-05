Ukrainians swarm Irpin train station as they try to reach Kiev￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Women look out from inside an evacuation train to the city of Kiev (Kyiv), at the train station in Irpin, Ukraine, 04 March 2022. People, mostly women, and children, were fleeing the frontline towns of Bucha and Irpin after heavy fighting broke out between Ukrainian and Russian forces in recent days. According to the United Nations (UN), at least one million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the beginning of Russia’s military aggression on 24 February 2022. The UN estimates that around 160,000 Ukrainians are currently internally displaced.

Photo EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY