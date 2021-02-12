UK’s COVID-19 restrictions could be in place until all adults vaccinated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain may have to keep “some measures” in place to restrict the spread of COVID-19 until its entire adult population is vaccinated, Susan Hopkins, the managing director of Public Health England, warned.

She said some measures may have to stay in place beyond that.

“I think we are going to have to have some measures in place until the whole population is vaccinated, at least all of the adult population,” she told Sky News.

“And even then I think we’ll need to know more about transmission before we can release everything and get back to life as it was.”

So far, Britain has given a first vaccine shot to about 13.5 million people and is also bringing in new strict border controls, which make it illegal to go on holiday, to prevent new strains of the virus entering the country.

Ministers have faced criticism, including from members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party, about giving out mixed messages on the easing of restrictions.

Later, Victoria Atkins, a minister at the Home Office, said that Britain will set out its roadmap for easing lockdown restrictions on 22 February.

“We’re expecting to make the statement on Monday 22 February,” Sky News was told by Atkins.

Prime minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday that the roadmap will come in the week of 22 February.

Main Photo: A man walks next to a sign to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...