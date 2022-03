Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) – British supermarket group Sainsbury’s has removed from sale all products that are 100% sourced from Russia in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it said on Friday.

It said from Friday it will no longer sell two products – Russian Standard vodka and Karpayskiye black sunflower seeds. On Thursday, the Co-operative 42TE.L and Morrisons both de-listed Russian Standard vodka.

Sainsbury’s also said it will re-name “Chicken Kiev” to “Chicken Kyiv”.