UK’s Titan Airways building A321 fleet for new EU arm in Malta

Titan Airways has become the latest UK operator to establish a European Union arm, intending to build an Airbus A321 fleet in Malta.

The carrier has secured an air operator’s certificate from the Maltese civil aviation regulator for a division branded Titan Airways Malta.

It has already placed a 227-seat A321 on the country’s register, according to the regulator’s official record. The twinjet (9H-ZTA) was formerly part of Titan’s UK-registered fleet.

The aircraft, powered by CFM International CFM56 engines, was originally delivered to Air Berlin in 2008.

Titan Airways says it plans to put two converted A321 freighters on the Maltese register this summer, and add two more converted freighters next year.

