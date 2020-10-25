Under Italy’s new restrictions, restaurants and bars are to close at 6pm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian government, late at night confirmed a decree to impose more measures nationwide such as shortening the opening hours of restaurants and bars and closing gyms and swimming pools to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

At the end of the meeting between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the heads of delegation and Minister Francesco Boccia, the Government therefore did not change its line on one of the measures of the next DPCM which found the objections by the regions.

On the other hand, the government may allow restaurants to remain open on Sundays for lunch.

Italy’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 500,000 on Saturday, with more than 200,000 of them still under treatment.

According to the latest data released by the Italian health ministry, the country reported a record-breaking 19,644 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, seeing an uptick in COVID-19 curve for five consecutive days.

Local media said that due to the current development of the epidemic, many regions in Italy have upgraded their COVID-19 response measures, including imposing curfew, suspending classes for certain grades in schools, and cordoning off streets during night where people are likely to gather.

According to this new decree, restaurants and bars will close at 1800h.

