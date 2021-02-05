Unemployment increases by more than a thousand in a year – NSO

At the end of 2020, the number of persons registering for work stood at 2,765, increasing by 1,123 when compared to the corresponding month in 2019. This was revealed in data published by the NSO this morning.
Data provided by Jobsplus for December 2020 indicate a year-on-year increase of 1,021 persons registering under Part I and an additional 102 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register.
The NSO said that registered unemployment levels increased across all age groups. Those registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those registering between 21 and 52 weeks, increased when compared to December 2019 levels.
The largest increase was recorded among persons who had been registering between 21 and 52 weeks. On the other hand, those who had been registering for work for more than one year, decreased when compared to the same month in 2019.
The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 28 when compared to the previous year, reaching 254. Males accounted for 72.4 per cent of total registrants with a disability.
The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 21.6 per cent and 37.9 per cent respectively.