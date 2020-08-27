Up to 30 British teenagers may have Covid-19 after Greek holiday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As many as 30 teenagers in the UK who took a holiday to the Greek island of Zante may have contracted coronavirus, health officials have said.

At least 11 of a group of 18- and 19-year-olds in Plymouth have tested positive for Covid-19 and some had been for a night out in the Devon city since their return from their holiday.

The council’s public health director, Ruth Harrell, said her team was working alongside the national systems to contact and trace the young people thought to have been affected.

“We know that some of these young people had no symptoms, and so carried on as normal, including a night out in Plymouth’s bars and restaurants, until they became aware of the risk,” she said. “That means more people could be infected.

