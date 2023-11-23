Updated – Malta News Briefing – Thursday 23 November 2023

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 1340

Government announces rules for temping agencies

The government plans to crack down on the exploitation by temping agencies that bring in workers from outside the EU by introducing new regulations mandating them to obtain a license for their operations. As outlined by Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul on Wednesday, the regulations will necessitate temping agencies to deposit €20,000 into a dedicated fund, serving as a source to remunerate workers should the agency lose its operating license. For agencies employing over 20 workers, an additional deposit of 2% of the annual wage bill into the fund will be mandatory. The implementation of these regulations is scheduled for April 1, 2024, with a grace period until June 1 for operators to align their practices accordingly. Temping agencies can commence the application process for a license starting January 1. (Maltatoday)

Doctors want prohibition on smoking to be extended to cannabis

The doctors’ association said that the proposed smoking prohibition, which involves prohibiting cigarettes for individuals born after a specific year, only holds merit if accompanied by a parallel ban on cannabis smoking. Martin Balzan, a respiratory physician leading the Malta Medical Association highlighted the inherent contradiction if cigarette prohibition is pursued independently while the government actively promotes cannabis usage. He underscored the comparable health risks associated with both substances, citing the severe long-term physical ailments linked to cigarette smoking, and the serious mental health issues frequently associated with cannabis and its established adverse impact on the brain development of young individuals.

Government looking into turning urban public land into green areas – Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that the government is engaged in a process to identify public land within the development zone that can be transformed into urban green spaces for public enjoyment. Abela highlighted that the initial segment of this roster will be finalized in early 2024, emphasizing that this initiative involves dedicating land valued at millions of euros to establish green areas. Moreover, the Prime Minister revealed the closure of a tender aimed at transitioning the government to a paperless filing system, currently under adjudication. He noted the commencement of the first corporate electronic document management system in his office early next year, marking an investment of €20 million that is set to expand to €40 million as it is implemented more widely.

Earlier

Bernard Grech expresses doubts on accuracy of population figures

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech expressed doubts on the accuracy of government population statistics, alleging that they obscure Malta’s actual population size and pointing fingers at the government’s inability to track individuals entering and exiting the country. During his address at the Estimates Committee in Parliament, Grech highlighted this issue, particularly when the government, attempting to demonstrate action on the burgeoning population, publicizes the discovery of individuals illegally residing in Malta, emphasizing that these individuals are not accounted for in official government figures. Grech expressed concern about the government’s inability to monitor entry and exit points, emphasizing that this poses a security challenge for the nation. “The lack of oversight raises worries about citizen safety and needs,” Grech remarked, underscoring the absence of adequate measures ensuring control and reassurance for citizens. (The Malta Independent)

PM says Opposition adopting far-right rhetoric

PM Robert Abela accused the Opposition of adopting far-right rhetoric in their attempts to stoke fear among the Maltese populace regarding foreigners. He condemned such language as “shameful and perilous,” likening it to the racial rhetoric often associated with far-right ideologies. Abela’s remarks were prompted by an editorial in the PN-owned In-Nazzjon, highlighting Malta’s declining fertility rate and minimal growth in the “indigenous” population as factors impacting the labour market, citing an increase of fewer than 100 Maltese and Gozitans last year. The Prime Minister criticized the Opposition leader for what he described as speaking with conflicting views on migration—condemning discrimination based on nationality when convenient yet resorting to populist tactics aimed at creating divisions between the Maltese and foreigners. (Times of Malta)

