US Covid-19 cases surpass 19.2 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 19.24 million as of Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 19,248,978, with 334,361 deaths, as of 16:22 Eastern Standard Time (EST) Monday, according to the CSSE tally.

Compared with the data at about the same time of the previous day, there were more than 155,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the United States within 24 hours, with new deaths nearing 1,500.

The United States has the largest cumulative number of confirmed cases and deaths in the world.

According to data released by one of the country’s famous magazines, as of Sunday local time, the United States has seen near 65,000 COVID-19 deaths in December, the highest in a single month since the outbreak.

U.S. public health experts said that the country has not yet had its “darkest moment” as the statistics on the pandemic situation during the holiday at the end of the year may be lagging.

It is estimated that the situation of the pandemic in the United States may be worse after the holidays.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of U.S. told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that the non-consistent ways of states in preventing the pandemic and the politicization of public health issues in the country have become the main reasons for the country to lose control in pandemic prevention.

The considerable disparity of states in preventing the pandemic has made the United States the hardest hit country in the world, according to Fauci.

He also said some simple things including wearing masks and keeping away from crowds have become political statements, which made it more difficult to fight against this unprecedented and historical outbreak.

via Reuters

