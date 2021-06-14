US death toll nears 600,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Coronavirus is on the verge of having killed a devastating 600,000 people in the US, with the current case total standing at 599,769, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The US toll is the highest in the world.

While new cases of Covid-19 are declining across most of the country, even in some states with vaccine-hesitant populations., almost all states where cases are rising have lower-than-average vaccination rates.

Experts warned on Sunday that relief from the coronavirus pandemic could be fleeting in regions where few people get inoculated.

Case totals nationally have declined in a week from a seven-day average of nearly 21,000 on May 29 to 14,315 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

For weeks, states and cities have been ending virus restrictions and mask mandates, even indoors.

Experts said some states were seeing increased immunity because there were high rates of natural spread of the disease.

Photo: A person walks past a COVID testing site located at an emergency room in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Read more via The Guardian