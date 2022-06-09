US House passes gun bill doomed to fail in senate

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The US House of Representatives has voted through a series of measures regulating the sale of guns, but which are destined to fail in the Senate.

The new measures would bar sales of semiautomatic weapons to people under 21 and ban large-capacity magazines.

But Republican opposition in the Senate means the bill has little chance of entering law, despite a renewed focus on gun control in the wake of a series of mass shootings in the US.

Hours before the vote, survivors of the Uvalde school shooting gave emotional testimony to lawmakers which reduced some to tears.

The primary school shooting in the Texan city claimed the lives of 21 people, including 19 young children.

In the House of Representatives, Wednesday’s wide-ranging package of legislation, called the “Protecting Our Kids Act” by lawmakers, passed by 223-204 votes with just five Republicans joining Democrats in supporting the bill.

In addition to tighter controls around the sale of guns, it would also introduce a scheme allowing local government to compensate individuals who surrender high capacity magazine and strengthen existing regulations on bump stocks and untraceable ghost guns.

However the measures cannot pass into law without approval in the Senate.

Photo – Texas Highway Patrol officers stand near a memorial of flowers at the scene of a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

