US training Ukrainian troops in Germany

The US Department of Defense revealed that it is training Ukrainian troops in Germany and helping them learn advanced weapons systems.

About 50 Ukrainians have been trained using a howitzer, a long-ranged weapon. The trainees will also learn how to use radar systems and armored vehicles.

US Department of Defense spokesperson John Kirby said that the Florida National Guard is tasked with the “bulk” of the training. The Florida National Guard trained Ukrainian forces prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

“The recent reunion now of these Florida National Guard members with their Ukrainian colleagues, we are told, was an emotional meeting given the strong bonds that were formed as they were living and working together before temporarily parting ways in February,” Kirby said.

“[The Ukrainian soliders] are basically going be trainers themselves, they’ll be going back into Ukraine and train their teammates,” he said later in the press conference.

The Pentagon spokesperson said training of Ukrainian forces was also taking place in other parts of Europe, but did not disclose the locations.

Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training at a shooting range in Brno, Czech Republic. The project by CS Solutions Group, which provides Ukrainians with free weapons training, is partly funded by a public collection. The money goes towards ammunition. The rest of the cost goes to the shooting range. The external instructors, who do not charge anything for their work, are also a big help. They started the fundraiser on February 28 and had their first takers as early as March 1. About 120 people have already gone through the training, some have come repeatedly. According to organizer Petra Rupova, there is indeed awareness of the training among Ukrainians in the Czech Republic, as evidenced by the continuing interest. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

