Italy registers highest daily death toll since start of May The daily number of new COVID cases in Italy resumed its rise on Tuesday with 28,244 cases, compare...

The crucial states that could decide the U.S. presidential election The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either P...

UPDATED: Who is winning the U.S. presidential election? Republican Donald Trump faced Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday in the U.S. presidenti...

UPDATED: Trump says he will score a ‘big win,’ accuses Democrats of trying to steal election Republican President Donald Trump, in a tweet early on Wednesday, predicted he will win a second fo...

France’s COVID-19 deaths rise by almost 1,000 France’s daily COVID-19 death toll spiked by 854 on Tuesday, an increase unseen since April 15, whi...

Trump leads in Florida and other battlegrounds, Biden counts on Rust Belt ‘blue wall’ President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of F...

Government in Poland appeals for calm to discuss disputed abortion ruling Poland needs a period of calm to discuss a ruling by the highest court that bans most abortions, a ...

UPDATED: Biden appeals for patience Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivered a statement where he appealed for patience an...

Barclays ordered to repay millions on timeshare loans in Malta Barclays has been ordered by regulators to repay millions of pounds in interest on improperly s...

Democrats win Colorado, Republicans pick up Alabama in battle for U.S. Senate Democrats picked up one seat in Colorado on Tuesday, while Republicans picked up a seat in Alabama ...

When will the result be known The coronavirus pandemic has seen an unprecedented number of voters register to cast their ballot b...

U.S. Election Day unfolded smoothly so far, fierce battles in key states Americans by the millions flocked to the polls on Tuesday amid a deadly pandemic in a mostly calm, ...

USA Elections President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are facing off in the ...

Tribute to Gigi Proietti A photo of the Italian actor, comedian and musician, Gigi Proietti was projected on a number of bui...

Papal prayers on All Souls’ Day Pope Francis' prayer on the tombs of the popes buried in the Teutonic cemetery in Rome, 2 November ...

Netherlands tightens lockdown to slow second COVID-19 wave Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday ordered extra lockdown measures to slow the spread of th...

Austrian police arrest 14 in manhunt after gunman’s deadly rampage Austrian police raided 18 properties and arrested 14 people in a massive dragnet on Tuesday, after ...

Maradona recovering from ‘successful’ surgery – Update Update : Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was in recovery after successful surgery to treat a ...

Hungary to close bars and entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew Hungary will close bars and entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew to curb a fast spre...