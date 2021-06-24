Vaccine certificates will be required to enter Malta from Britain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta has been included in the UK’s green travel list. Following the announcement, Malta’s government said that to protect the health of Maltese residents, and of all those who visit our country, people flying to Malta from the United Kingdom must present a vaccine certificate.

This means that only persons with a vaccination certificate recognized by the Superintendent of Public Health will be able to enter Malta from the United Kingdom without the need for quarantine.

This decision was taken on the basis of an epidemiological study of the situation of variant cases reported in the United Kingdom.