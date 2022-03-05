Vast majority of Britons report rising cost of living: ONS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – More than four-fifths of British people reported a rise in the cost of living last month, according to official data on Thursday that also suggested stormy weather had hurt consumer spending.

The Office for National Statistics said 81% of people surveyed between Feb. 16 and Feb. 27 reported their cost of living had increased over the last month, up from 76% in the previous two-week period.

Spending on credit and debit cards fell by five percentage points during the week to Feb. 24 to 93% of its pre-pandemic average of February 2020, likely reflecting the impact of Storm Eunice, which caused widespread damage and disruption to travel.

Photo – Union flag piggy banks at a souvenir shop in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN