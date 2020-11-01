Warning COVID deaths in England during winter could be twice as bad as first wave

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The United Kingdom’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said deaths in England over the winter from COVID-19 could be twice as bad or more compared with the first wave in the spring.

The Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty also said England is seeing a significant rate of increase in COVID-19 infections across virtually the whole country,

“Across virtually the entire country now, there is a significant rate of increase,” Whitty said at a news conference.

After he announced a new national lockdown for England until December, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the prospect of a vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 gives reason for optimism that the spring will be better.

“I am optimistic that this will feel very different and better by the spring. It’s not just that we have ever better medicines and therapies, and the realistic hope of a vaccine in the first quarter of next year,” Johnson said at a news conference.

“We now have the immediate prospect of using many millions of cheap, reliable, and above all, rapid turnaround tests… that you can use yourself to tell you whether or not you’re infectious and get the result within 10 to 15 minutes.”

UK confirmed COVID-19 cases surge past one million mark

The United Kingdom on Saturday passed one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, a new milestone as the government considers a new national lockdown in England.

“Between 31 January and 31 October 2020, there have been 1,011,660 people who have had a confirmed positive test result,” the government said.

Cases rose by 21,915 from the previous day. The death toll increased by 326.

