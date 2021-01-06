Warnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia, keeping alive Democrats’ hopes of taking Senate, NBC News projects

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Raphael Warnock has defeated GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, while the race between Republican David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff is too close to call, according to NBC News.

Warnock claimed victory in a video livestream, speaking before he had been declared the winner. “Tonight we proved that with hope, hard works and the people by our side, anything is possible,” he said.

Loeffler, in her own brief remarks at an Election Night party in Atlanta before the race was called, declined to concede the race.

“It’s worth it for this election to last into tomorrow. We’re gonna make sure every vote is counted. Every legal vote will be counted. And I’m not gonna stop working,” she said.

In some rural areas where the GOP needed to run up the score and counting was completed rapidly, Republican turnout appeared down slightly more than Democratic turnout compared to the November general election.

The Republican party of outgoing President Donald Trump needs only to win one in order to retain the Senate.

Meanwhile, turnout appears higher in some Democratic-leaning areas. The chairman of the board of elections in Fulton County, which includes most of heavily Democratic Atlanta, told reporters in a virtual briefing that Election Day turnout surpassed the November election.

But the contests remain tight, with some operatives already eyeing state election rules that allow a candidate to request a recount if the margin is less than or equal to half a percentage point.

