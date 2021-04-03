Warwick University students stage sit-in over sexual abuse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Students staging a sit-in protest at Warwick University have spent more than two weeks living in a tent in the middle of campus to highlight what they describe as a “huge culture of fear” around sexual abuse and the university’s failure to support victims.

Three years after the university’s “rape chat” scandal, in which a number of male students exchanged violent sexual comments about female students, the protesters say women still do not feel safe on campus or confident reporting incidents to staff.

“The university say they have been trying to improve things over the past few years but students are still here protesting the exact same thing, with the exact same demands,” said Kai Kennedy, a first-year theatre student who helped launch the sit-in with a rally attended by about 350 student

WARWICK – The Guardian

