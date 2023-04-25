Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian forces struck a museum in the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk during an attack on Tuesday, killing one person, wounding 10 more and burying others under rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

“So far we know of a dead museum worker and 10 injured. There are more people under the rubble. The recovery from the shelling continues.

All necessary agencies are involved,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram messenger.The president’s chief of staff and the regional governor said the damage was caused by a Russian S-300 missile.

Kupyansk, local history museum. 🇷🇺 missile strike. So far, it is known about the dead employee of the museum and ten wounded. There are still people under the rubble.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.Zelenskiy posted a video of a badly damaged building that had spewed out rubble and debris into the street. Its windows were smashed and a section of the wall and roof was destroyed.Kupiansk, which had a pre-war population of 26,000, lies in Kharkiv region. It is an important rail hub that was occupied by Russian forces for months after they invaded Ukraine in February, 2022.

Ukrainian forces chased them out of Kupiansk in a lightning counteroffensive in September that also recaptured the cities of Izium and Balakliia.

via Reuters

