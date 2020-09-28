Wave of bad weather hits Italy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Several parts of Italy were hit by bad weather on Sunday with the capital Rome experiencing flooding after a violent thunderstorm.

The Civil Protection of Lazio said in a note the storm was accompanied by strong showers, hailstorms, and strong gusts of wind.

A view of Rome, Italy, following heavy rain on Sunday. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

A huge mudslide hit the centre of Monteforte Irpino, a town of 12 thousand inhabitants in the province of Avellino. Mud and debris blocked the alleys that lead the centre of the town. In some places the mud has even reached the meter.

In Avellino where the Fenestrelle river flooded some areas of the city.

A flooded street in Rome, Italy, following heavy rain on Sunday. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

The wave of bad weather hit other parts of Italy, with critical situations in many areas mainly due to the strong wind and with many rescue interventions by the fire brigade.

Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, and Campania all experienced probles and emergency situations due to the bad weather.

In Piedmont, in Valtellina, in the mountains of Bergamo and in the Parma Apennines, there was the first snow. Tornadoes in Rosignano, in the Livorno area, in Salerno, and in Gioia Tauro in Calabria.

A view of Rome, Italy, following heavy rain on Sunday. EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

On Sunday in Rome there were over 100 interventions by the local police because of the bad weather that hit the city.

