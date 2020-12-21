What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Other developments from around the world concerning the coronavirus pandemic:

Swiss impose entry ban for travellers from UK, South Africa

The Swiss government ordered people who have entered the country from the United Kingdom and South Africa since Dec. 14 to go into a 10-day quarantine and imposed a general entry ban for foreign nationals seeking to travel from the two countries.

“Following the discovery of a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus in the UK and South Africa, the Federal Council today decided to take steps to prevent the further spread of this new virus strain,” it said in a statement on Monday, adding no cases of the new strain had been identified so far in Switzerland.

A medical officer in a hazmat suit sprays disinfectant to belongings of COVID-19 patients shortly after their arrival at an isolation house for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sufferers without symptoms in Jakarta, Indonesia, 21 December 2020. According to latest figures, Indonesia has recorded over six hundred thousand cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that the Indonesian government will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to all Indonesians citizens. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Russia to suspend UK flights for one week due to new virus strain

Russia will suspend flights to and from Britain for one week starting from Tuesday due to a new strain of the coronavirus detected in Britain, Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said on Monday.

Employees photograph each other at the Corona Vaccination Center in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 21 December 2020. Centers for mass vaccination against the coronavirus SARS CoV-2 are now being established throughout Germany. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Jordan suspends flights to and from UK until Jan. 3

Jordan has suspended flights to and from the United Kingdom from today until Jan. 3 due to a new strain of the coronavirus detected in Britain, officials said on Monday.

A man sells a protective face mask on a road, after new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karachi, Pakistan, 21 December 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Air traffic agency sees major impact from UK travel shutdown

Europe faces a “significant impact” to its air transport corridors after several nations cut transport links with Britain over fears of a new coronavirus strain, the Eurocontrol air traffic control agency warned on Monday.

“We’ll see a significant impact on the network as a result of the new variant in the UK,” Director General Eamonn Brennan wrote on Twitter, adding there had been 900 daily flights between Monday and Saturday last week between the UK and the 27 countries of the European Union.

Seven-year-old second-grader Rumyana Doneva takes part in a remote Christmas concert for her class at home in Sofia, Bulgaria, 21 December 2020. Due to the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19, schools in Bulgaria continue to hold classes remotely. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Poland not planning quarantine for those crossing land borders from EU

Poland does not plan to introduce quarantine for people crossing land borders from the European Union, a government spokesman said on Monday, but flights from Britain to Poland will be suspended from midnight on Monday until further notice.

“We do not plan to introduce border quarantine with other EU countries,” Piotr Muller told reporters.

Germany says joint European response to new coronavirus strain needed

The European Union needs to respond jointly and in a coordinated fashion to a new coronavirus strain that was first reported in Britain to limit its spread to other states, Germany’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“We will coordinate very closely among European Union member states on the next steps, in particular on how these measures will be designed beyond Dec. 31,” Heiko Maas told a video news conference. It was very important that any regulation be applied in all EU countries that it should be impossible to circumvent, he added.

Medical personnel of the Panamanian Ministry of Health (MINSA) prepare to receive patients with COVID-19 at a field hospital in La Chorrera, Panama. According to media reports, Panama has recorded a total of over 210,000 COVID-19 infections. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

U.S. asked to prioritize frontline essential workers as distribution of Moderna shots begins

An advisory panel on Sunday recommended U.S. frontline essential workers and people 75 and older should be next in line to get inoculated as the distribution of Moderna Inc’s vaccine, the second approved coronavirus vaccine, began across the country.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 13 to 1 to recommend 30 million frontline essential workers, which include first responders, teachers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit, and grocery store workers, have the next priority for the vaccines.

In all, the move would make 51 million people eligible to get inoculated in the next round. It was not immediately clear when the next round would begin.

About 200 million people including non-frontline workers such as those in media, finance, energy and IT and communication industries, persons in the 65-74 age group, and those aged 16-64 years with high-risk conditions should be in the ensuing round, the panel recommended.

Main Photo: People wearing face masks walk and shop in the central area of Turin, Italy. EPA-EFE/TINO ROMANO

Like this: Like Loading...