White House COVID-19 task force warns of possible new ‘USA variant’ driving spread

The White House coronavirus task force said there could be a new variant of the virus that evolved in the United States and is driving spread, CNBC reported, citing a document obtained by NBC News.

The recent spike in cases has been at nearly twice the rate seen in the spring and summer seasons, according to the report.

Main Photo: An undated handout image captured and color-enhanced at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland, USA and made available by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) shows a scanning electron micrograph of a cell infected with SARS-CoV-2 particles, isolated from a patient sample (issued 09 January 2021).

In picture, SARS-CoV-2 virus particles are the small, roughly-spherical structures, found on the surface of the cell, which is exhibiting elongated, rod-shaped cell projections.

The novel coronavirus SARS-COV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease, has been recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020. EPA-EFE/NIAID/NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH HANDOUT

