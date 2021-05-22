Reading Time: < 1 minute

The White House said it has no plans to require foreign visitors to the United States to be vaccinated for COVID-19, even as the European Union plans to allow Americans who have received their shots to travel in the bloc.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also said there was no update on when the U.S. might allow in more foreign visitors.

“We certainly understand the desire of many Europeans to come to travel the United States and vice versa,” Psaki said. “We can’t respond to public pressure or even emotion. We have to rely on the guidance of our health and medical experts.”

Photo: A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer checks a passenger’s identification at the security checkpoint at main domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER