World Judo Tour to return in October

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The World Judo Tour is set to return in October, with three major events planned in the coming months.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) announced that the Budapest Grand Slam will be take place in late October and will be followed by the Tokyo Grand Slam in December.

The plan is for the World Judo Masters to then be held at the start of 2021 in Doha, with all three events offering qualification points for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

It is also understood that continental unions are planning to organise several events before the end of this year.

The announcement of the World Judo Tour’s imminent return comes after IJF published its protocols for resuming competitions as it bids to combat COVID-19.

InsideTheGames

Like this: Like Loading...