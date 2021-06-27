Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.68 million, death toll at 4,072,004

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 180.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,072,004​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The United States tops the list with 603,435 deaths and 33,755,793 confirmed cases. It is followed by India with 394,493 and 30,183,143 confirmed cases, Brazil with 511,142 deaths and 18,322,760 confirmed case, France with 110,939 deaths and 5,766,315 confirmed cases, Russia with 292,209 deaths and 5,430,753 confirmed cases and Turkey with 49,473 deaths and 5,398,878 confirmed cases.

Photo: A model of the globe with a face mask left on the ground by the children who were playing with it in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI