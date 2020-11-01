Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 46.12 million, death toll at 1,195,428

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
More than 46.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,195,428 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Of the lives lost, 230,556 were in the USA. The country has the highest death toll from coronavirus, and the highest number of cases at more than 9m.
In order of case number, the next most severely hit are:
India, which has counted more than 8.1m cases and has lost 122,111 lives.
Brazil, which has recorded over 5.5m cases and 159,884 deaths.
Russia, which has confirmed 1.6m cases and 28,026 deaths.