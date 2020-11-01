Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 46.12 million, death toll at 1,195,428

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 46.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,195,428​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Of the lives lost, 230,556 were in the USA. The country has the highest death toll from coronavirus, and the highest number of cases at more than 9m.

In order of case number, the next most severely hit are:

India, which has counted more than 8.1m cases and has lost 122,111 lives.

Brazil, which has recorded over 5.5m cases and 159,884 deaths.

Russia, which has confirmed 1.6m cases and 28,026 deaths.

France, which has recorded 1.4m cases and 36,826.

