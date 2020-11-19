Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 55.93 million, death toll at 1,343,584

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
More than 55.93 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,343,584 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Top of the list is the United States with United States 248,574 total deaths and 11,379,909 confirmed cases. It is followed by India with India 130,993 deaths and 8,912,907 confirmed cases and Brazil with Brazil 166,699 deaths and 5,911,758 confirmed cases.