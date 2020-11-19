Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 55.93 million, death toll at 1,343,584

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 55.93 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,343,584​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Top of the list is the United States with United States 248,574 total deaths and 11,379,909 confirmed cases. It is followed by India with India 130,993 deaths and 8,912,907 confirmed cases and Brazil with Brazil 166,699 deaths and 5,911,758 confirmed cases.

