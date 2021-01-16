Worldwide round up on the spread of the coronavirus

Reading Time: 4 minutes

A roundup of the salient news on the coronavirus pandemic:

Thailand reports 230 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 230 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its total infections to 11,680.

One death was reported, while 21 of the new infections were imported, the country’s COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 70 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.

A teacher hands over learning materials to pupils through a window of the Averbruch elementary school in Dinslaken, Germany. To slow the spread of the coronavirus, schools in Germany remain closed. All students must study from home during the nationwide lockdown. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Trump administration accused of deception in pledging release of vaccine stockpile

The governors of several states accused the Trump administration on Friday of deception in pledging to immediately distribute millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses from a stockpile that the U.S. health secretary has since acknowledged does not exist.

Confusion over a vaccine supply windfall that was promised to governors but failed to materialize arose as scattered shortages emerged on the frontlines of the most ambitious and complex immunization campaign in U.S. history, prompting at least one large New York healthcare system to cancel a slew of inoculation appointments.

Just 10.6 million Americans have received a shot since federal regulators last month granted emergency approval to two vaccines, one from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech and a second from Moderna Inc, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported.

That tally falls far short of the 20 million vaccinations the Trump administration had promised to administer by the end of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic raged virtually unchecked with ever-increasing record numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each require an initial dose and a booster shot given about three weeks apart.

Workers in hazmat suits spray disinfectant at a fresh market in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Brazilian company requests emergency use approval for Russian vaccine

Brazilian pharmaceutical company União Química said on Friday that, together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), it has requested regulatory approval for emergency use of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

The request, filed with Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, seeks approval for the use of 10 million doses of Sputnik V in Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement issued in Moscow. Anvisa officials said the Russian vaccine would have to be submitted to Phase III clinical trials in Brazil before its use can be authorized.

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 18,678

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 18,678 to 2,019,636, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 980 to 45,974, the tally showed.

People on Rossio subway station on the first day of new general confinement takes effect, in Lisbon, Portugal. Portugal is facing new stricter lockdown rules to be applied across the country due to the covid-19 pandemic. The country registered 10,556 new cases of infection on 14 January 2021 (a new maximum). EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 93.62 million

More than 93.62 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,006,904​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

A health worker (L) of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) conducts swab sample collection on a citizen in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 12 January 2021 (issued 14 January 2021). The Philippines’ Department of Health confirmed. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Pfizer delays Jan. vaccine delivery to Bahrain

A January shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the Gulf state of Bahrain will not arrive on time, the ministry of health said on Saturday, but second doses of the jab already scheduled will not be affected.

The small island state of Bahrain has the third highest rate of vaccinations per capita in the world so far, according to the Our World in Data website, which is run by an Oxford University research programme.

“The delay … will not affect citizens and residents receiving the second dose of the vaccine over the upcoming period, according to current scheduled dates and the availability of the needed quantity for them,” the health ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency BNA.

Bahrain offers its citizens free of charge either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or one manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm.

Other Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and the emirate of Dubai have also purchased the Pfizer jabs.

U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer this week said there would be a temporary impact on shipments in late January to early February caused by changes to manufacturing processes to boost production.

Restaurant owners and their staff protest against restrictions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside a restaurant in central Stockholm, Sweden. Serving alcohol at restaurants after 8 pm is not allowed until 25 January, and a maximum of four guests are allowed to sit together. EPA-EFE/CARL-OLOF ZIMMERMAN

Tokyo reports 1,809 new daily coronavirus infections

Tokyo reported 1,809 infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday, its government said.

Japan expanded a state of emergency in the capital area to seven more prefectures on Wednesday to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Main Photo: A security guard checks the body temperature of a customer before they enter a shopping mall amid the ongoing COVID-19 disease pandemic in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

