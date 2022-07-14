Yellen says representatives of Russia’s Putin have no place at G20 meeting

Reading Time: 2 minutes

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, July 14 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday representatives of President Vladimir Putin had no place at a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies, warning that the war in Ukraine was causing a negative spillover around the world.

Yellen was speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of finance leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali, which Russia is also attending.

Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday attacked the United States and Britain for helping train Ukraine’s armed forces, calling it part of “hybrid warfare” being waged by NATO countries against Russia.

In a media briefing, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington had provided Ukraine with instructors who were helping Kyiv’s forces use advanced U.S.-made high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) against Russian positions. She noted the rockets, which have a longer range and are more precise than other artillery weapons, were being used “widely” by Ukrainian forces.

Zakharova also criticised Britain’s decision to bring Ukrainian service personnel to the UK for weapons training.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has pledged to put Russian “war criminals” on trial “for every drop of Ukrainian blood and tears” after a Russian missile attack killed at least 12 people in the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine.

The attack on Vinnytsia took place as Ukraine’s top war crimes prosecutor and judicial authorities from across Europe gathered in The Hague to coordinate investigations into atrocities since Russia’s invasion.

The Ukraine Accountability Conference kickstarted as Russia “commits another war crime”, Kuleba wrote on Twitter.