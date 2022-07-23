Zelenskiy says Odesa strike shows Russia will find ways not to implement grain deal

Reading Time: 3 minutes

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia’s missile strike on the port of Odesa on Saturday demonstrated that Moscow would find ways not to implement the grain deal struck with the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine.

“This proves only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to implement it,” Zelenskiy said in a video posted on Telegram.

Ukraine preparing to export grain from ports despite Russian strike – minister

kraine continues to prepare to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports despite a Russian missile strike that hit the port of Odesa on Saturday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Russian missiles hit the southern port of Odesa, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a landmark deal signed just the day before to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war.

“We continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports,” Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

U.N. secretary-general condemns reported strikes on Ukraine’s Odesa port

July 23 (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “unequivocally condemns” reported strikes on Saturday on Ukraine’s Odesa port, a U.N. spokesperson said, adding that all parties in the Russia-Ukraine war had committed to a deal on Friday for the export of grains from Ukrainian ports.

“These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe,” U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement. “Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative.”

Russia’s Reaction

A Russian defence ministry statement on Saturday outlining progress in the war did not mention any strike in Odesa. The ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

However, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reposted the U.N. condemnation and said: “It is awful that UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres does not ‘unequivocally’ condemn also the Kyiv regime’s killing of children in Donbas.”

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF JOSEP BORRELL

“Striking a target crucial for grain export a day after the signature of Istanbul agreements is particularly reprehensible and again demonstrates Russia’s total disregard for international law and commitments.”

UK FOREIGN SECRETARY LIZ TRUSS

“It is absolutely appalling that only a day after striking this deal, (Russian President) Vladimir Putin has launched a completely unwarranted attack on Odesa.

“It shows that not a word he says can be trusted and we need to urgently work with our international partners to find a better way of getting the grain out of Ukraine that doesn’t involve Russia and their broken promises.”

UKRAINE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON OLEG NIKOLENKO

“The Russian missile is Vladimir Putin’s spit in the face of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, who went to great lengths to reach an agreement and to whom Ukraine is grateful.”

HEAD OF UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE ANDRIY YERMAK

“The Russians are systematically creating a food crisis, doing everything to make people suffer. Famine terror continues. The world must act. The best food safety guarantees are twofold: effective sanctions against Russia and more weapons for Ukraine.”

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER ANNALENA BAERBOCK

“The cowardly missile attacks on the port of Odesa show that the Russian leadership’s signature counts for little at the moment.”

U.S. AMBASSADOR TO KYIV BRIDGET BRINK

“Outrageous. Russia strikes the port city of Odesa less than 24 hours after signing an agreement to allow shipments of agricultural exports. The Kremlin continues to weaponize food. Russia must be held to account.”

Reuters