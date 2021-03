Reading Time: < 1 minute

Almost 1,000 migrants have been intercepted and taken back to Libya by the Coast Guard and coastal security authorities, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) office in Libya revealed in a tweet.

Over the past 48 hours, nearly 1,000 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya by the coast guard and coastal security.



IOM teams were present at all disembarkation points to provide needed assistance.



IOM Libya also reiterated that arbitrary detention must end.

IOM teams had been present at all disembarkation points to provide necessary assistance.

Safa Msehli, a UN migration spokesperson, said that the migrants were being detained in “appalling conditions”.

IOM Libya also appealed that “arbitrary detention must end”.

Imagery via IOM Libya

