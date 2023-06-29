The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group.
Edition 1 – Published and Distributed with The Sunday Times of Malta on June 25th 2023.
Contents
ESG: Destined to become another buzzword? – Shirley Zammit
Shirley Zammit is Manager Communications and Brand Strategy at Corporate Identities and is currently reading for a Masters in Education for Sustainable Development at the University of Malta.
The EU’s complex landscape: Balancing inflation, growth, and stability – Keith Zahra
Keith Zahra, Communications Manager, Corporate and EU Affairs at Corporate Identities
Reinvent ourselves we must – Lawrence Zammit
Lawrence Zammit, founder and managing director of MISCO
Malta needs a new maritime strategy
Godwin Xerri, chairman Malta Maritime Forum
Microsoft’s Digital Future Index
Gege Gatt, CEO of EBO.ai
Employee benefits: Are we going too far?
Joanne Bondin, MEA
APS Bank offers MDB SME Guarantee Scheme (SGS) business loan
M&As: Challenging traditional boundaries
Norman Aquilina, CEO, Farsons Group
The new Insolvency Practitioners Act, 2022
Dr David Fabri
Misco commemorates its 40th anniversary
Express Trailers completes €6 million investment in Genoa logistics hub
Malta’s prime commercial locations are again in demand
Rita K. Schembri, Commercial Division Manager, Frank Salt Real Estate