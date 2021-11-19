12 with links to Maltese betting sites arrested in Sicily for online betting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian police on Thursday arrested 12 people in connection to a probe into allegedly illegal online betting in Sicily, judicial sources said.



The allegedly illegal operation involved Maltese betting sites which did not have a license to operate in Italy, the sources said.

The arrests were made in the provinces of Palermo, Ragusa, Messina, Agrigento and Trapani.



For five of those arrested, police added the additional charges of committing the alleged crime with the intimidatory force of Cosa Nostra behind them.

Photo – EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE

