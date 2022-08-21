$1,361 fine for leaving children unattended in car in UAE

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A $1,361 fine will be issued to anyone who leaves children unattended in cars in the UAE, which may result in injuries or deaths, the Abu Dhabi Police warned this week.

Leaving children in vehicles is especially dangerous during the hot summer months, where temperatures across the country have been soaring to highs of 48°C.

“Leaving children unattended is a crime punishable by law, and Wadeema’s Law is tough on violators. It imposes a minimum Dh5,000 fine on the guardian who leaves the child unattended in the vehicle, and this could be accompanied by a jail sentence,” Captain Mohammed Hamad Al-Isai, director of Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate said during an interview on Emarat TV.

The UAE has reported several instances where a child was left unattended in a vehicle, resulting in their death, Al-Isai added.

Read more via Arab News