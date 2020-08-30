Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, Greece

15 safety measures planned by Greece for schools re-opening

Schools in Greece are getting ready to open for the new academic year amid continued controversy over health safety. Authorities are expected to announce when some 1.3 million pupils will return to school Tuesday, though Kathimerini understands that the most likely date is Monday, September 14.

Ekathimerini reports that experts of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) are busy finalising the safety guidelines – 15 measures including the use of face masks by all children and staff – as coronavirus infections continue to rise.

The Interior Ministry has earmarked 6.1 million euros for the purchase of an estimated 4.1 million face coverings. 

Meanwhile, controversy continued over comments by Education Minister Niki Kerameus last week that class size restrictions were not necessary as the average number of pupils per classroom is 17, with critics putting the figure much higher, particularly in cities.

