Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Belgium

16 months after elections, Belgium inches closer to having a government

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sixteen months after elections, Belgium may finally have a new government as King Philippe on Wednesday tasked the caretaker finance minister and the leader of the Francophone Socialist Party with forming a ruling coalition.

Paul Magnette, in his second stint as leader of the Socialist Party, and Alexander De Croo, who formerly headed the Dutch-speaking liberals and is one of four deputy premiers, will report on their progress to the king on Sept. 28, the palace said in a statement.

One of the two men could end up as prime minister of Belgium, where the European Union and NATO are based.

The Flemish Christian-Democrats, the two liberal parties, the Francophone and Dutch-speaking socialist parties and the two Green parties have been in discussions in recent weeks on the possibility of governing the country together.

Belgium has been under a caretaker administration since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in March. A standoff between the various political parties since the election in May last year has dragged out the formation of a government.

Belgium’s linguistic divide has always been a stumbling block in forming a government. After the 2010 election, the country took a world record 541 days to assemble a government. 

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: