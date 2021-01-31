200 arrested during Covid-19 protests in Brussels

Brussels Times – Around 200 people have already been arrested in Brussels for participating coronavirus protests in the city, despite announcements from officials and police that the gatherings did not have approval.
Despite this lack of permit, many flocked to the North and Central stations, only to be met with a large police presence, with hundreds of riot police deployed around the Central Station and at the Mont des Arts.
In the stations of Brussels North and Brussels Central, the police were present from the beginning to control or immediately arrest people getting off the train. Among them were many soccer fans, the police confirmed.
Last Sunday, incidents occurred after an unauthorised demonstration against class justice at the Mont des Arts in Brussels. The demonstration itself went smoothly, but the police then proceeded to make administrative arrests of 245 people. Some of them reported acts of violence by police officers.