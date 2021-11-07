20,000-brick Lego Fontana di Trevi unveiled

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Italian artist has made a reproduction of Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain out of Lego bricks. The author of the 20,000-brick work is Maurizio Lampis, president of the cultural association Karalisbrick and Founder of the Brick Museum Karalisbrick at Sestu in Sardinia.

“The project started five months ago with the aim of reproducing one of Italy’s most important monuments after building, in 2019, the Basilica di Bonaria in Cagliari, symbol of Sardinia,” Lampis told ANSA. “It took around 20,000 bricks to faithfully reproduce it in mini-figure scale: 75cm wide, 50cm deep, and 70cm tall at its highest point. “I used photos taken from the Internet to make it as similar as possible, including the tourists”.

Unveiled in 1762, the Trevi is the biggest of Rome’s monumental fountains. It was the backdrop for an iconic scene in Fellini’s La Dolce Vita where Anita Ekberg paddles in it waist-high and beckons Marcello Mastroianni to join her. In one of Totò’s best-known films, the great comic tries to sell it to a tourist. Legend has it that throwing a coin into the legendary fountain guarantees a return to Rome – as the G20 leaders recently did after their summit in Rome.

Lampis will put the scale model on show in his museum.

ANSA/TgCom