21-day quarantine for monkeypox infections / Malta News Briefing – Friday 3 June 2022

Morning Briefing

21-day quarantine for monkeypox infections

Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that people with monkeypox are being ordered to isolate at home for 21 days and those with symptoms must also quarantine and seek medical advice. Authorities have so far confirmed only one case in Malta, concerning a 38-year-old man. “Close contacts are not required to isolate as long as they do not have any symptoms,” she said. Meanwhile, the EU health regulator said that it was in talks with the maker of a vaccine against deadly smallpox to extend its use to monkeypox. (Times of Malta)

BOV decides against final dividend for 2021

Bank of Valletta said that given the uncertainties of the last few months the Board decided to adopt a cautious approach and hence did not feel it had to recommend the distribution of a final dividend for financial year 2021. During his address, Bank of Valletta CEO Mr Rick Hunkin said that despite the challenges of 2021, the Bank registered a strong financial performance, as profits before tax exceeded the €80 million mark. He recalled that last year the Bank operated in a persistent pandemic environment, with sectors of the economy that were affected by market nervousness due to Malta’s grey-listing, and more recently in uncertainties brought about by geo-political instability derived from the war in Ukraine. (The Malta Independent)

Woman denied bail on human trafficking

A woman was denied bail on human trafficking charges on Thursday afternoon and then physically resisted being taken back to prison and ended up in altercation with police officers outside a courtroom. Amira Khadraoui, 27, from Gozo, was the fourth person to be charged in connection with a police investigation into a criminal group who trafficked South American women for sex work. She was arrested after police tracked her down to her hiding place, the court was told. (Maltatoday)